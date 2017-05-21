



The discourse [aw1998monsters]





Ok, so dogs are walking on their hind legs now and we'll just have to deal [sandmonkey454]





My beauties [gothaunt]





They took a lot of liberties in the movie [gothaunt]





We hate her [gothaunt]





It's progress in its way [nochillatall]





so pissed [honeyandtar]





It's just basic parenting [weirdwideweb]





Is this gif even possible? If so, how? [champagnemanagement]





Every day we stray further from god's light [champagnemanagement]





Rude [kittersdoingthings]









Imagine [nochillatall]





For real?! [gothqueenbee]





When a kickstarter for male rompers emerged on the internet, Twitter really stepped up [thagoodthings]





True intimacy [grapejuiceboys]







Brutal [divacup420]





If Russia controls Washington now at the very least we should get access to their seal army [sonny5ideup]

Tell me more [honeyandtar]





For those of you that need to cram for your Twin Peaks viewing party tonight [skeetshoot]





What a wonderful world[nochillatall]



