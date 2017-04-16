OK, wow. [fkatwigs]


A deeply cursed video. [nochillatall]


Let the games begin [goth-aunt]


This is how I will die, and I've made peace with it [mensrightsactivia]


Sometimes it's impossible to tell if he's a good boy or a bad boy, you know? [mynameisdriftwood]



We are deadass on a collision course with the sun. [nochilatall]


Watch out for his sharp hands! [mensrightsactivia]


I cannot stress upon you enough that this is #me #every #day [larrydavid420]



Oh, there's always a reason. [bestdogmemes]


Whoa, calm down. [fkatwigs]


That is one fast wet lil baby river pig [tastefullyoffensive]


Paperback Paradise. Whoever you are, thank you for your service and God bless you.


Tag yourself, I'm afraid bitch. [mensrightsactivia]


What I wouldn't give... [GayMemeTeam]