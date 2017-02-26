



I screamed [Champagne Management]





February mood [Champagne Management]





Lance looks the most like his dad [mens_rights_activia]





I'm sorry WHAT?! [mens_rights_activia]









Please save us, woke babies [sonny5ideup]





These are their stories. [barbieprivilege]





I must have her for my collection. [mens_rights_activia]





If you asked me what I thought the Belgians were up to at this exact moment, "geese parade" would probably be my third or fourth guess. [nochillatall]





She rolled the dice on Steve. [nochillatall]









Kenny G continues to have the most iconic account on Twitter [snakelively]





One of my top three fears [sonny5ideup]





This is the ideal make body. You may not like it, but this is what peak performance looks like. [contentzone]





HELP ME [humorempire]









Every! Single! Horse! [Champagne Management]





Can't argue with science. [nochillatall]











Pretty sure my gender is spa day Pomeranian [shilathepom]









Weirdly, I get it [sonny5ideup]





Whoa whoa whoa who's this cool customer over here? [fkatwigs]





Deadass the funniest knock-knock joke I've ever heard [1800Garbage]









If La La Land wins the Best Picture Oscar I'm done [sonny5ideup]





There's a small horse... in a high chair... eating carrots out of a bowl. Get my pills. [suetoshi_farm]