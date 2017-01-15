Huh, I pegged pikachu as more of a Mountain Dew guy [earlboykins]


*tearily thanks 34 Japanese pet Instagram accounts by name in awards speech* [mukaiyamafamily]


My selfies vs. my tagged photos [_jfurta]



One year into Trump's America... [1800Garbage]


*Autoplays 3 seasons of Frasier* [nochillatall]



They do exist [sonny5ideup.tv]



Boop! [earlboykins]


Geez, it's not like I was gonna use it or anything [theweirdwideweb]



New Chris Fleming joint, y'all [ChrisFleming]


Exclude me from this narrative [mensrightsactivia]



I'm Seesaw [ctrlctrl]



Let her unwind! [mensrightsactivia]




Ride with me, corn head [cooldog420]


Wake the hell up Debra. [nochillatall]



Don't you wish there was a better way? [mensrightsactivia]


Meditate on this Bob Ross eyeshadow look every time a boomer starts talking shit about Millennials... [thaibrows]



Note to self: All-dog remake of The Devil Wears Prada [youvegotnomale]


Erotic e-book author Chuck Tingle does it again... [Amazon]


My other keytar is a log [neontalk]



Mood. [theweirdwideweb]


Happy Sunday!