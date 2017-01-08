Wafer's not sick [1800garbage]
La lucha es real [scariestbugever]
Wow, can you even imagine? [rentsduethursday]
Challenge yourself to explain the Arthur fist/Mr.Brightside meme structure to your favorite grandparent today [theoldness]
Never not Becky. [mensrightsactivia]
Everybody's a Twista in the Uber ride home[sonny5ideup]
You can tell she hates crime [onapinkplanet]
*smiles coyly* [classical_art_memes]
The future of news [everythingisterrible]
She lives every goddamn minute of her life with a Carmex tube in her hand and I can't get a text back? [youvegotnomale]
The perfect mannequins doesn't exis– [weirdwideweb]
Let Coldplay memes have the moment they deserve [fkatwigs]
Only real 90s kids know about this... [namasteathomedad]
Let her snack thoughhhh [nochillatall]
Savage. [versacetamagotchi]
Can you be more than one? [versacetamagotchi]
Mansplaining bingo [scariestbugever]
New year, new me. [sonny5ideup]