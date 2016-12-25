



It's that time of year again... [ richfofo]





That week between Christmas and New Years [ 2000ish]









Me. [ meangrandma420]





Leave her alone!!!!! [ contentzone]





Watching her combat harassment made my day. pic.twitter.com/n1e7NZaP7m

— ali (@wasgudakh) December 21, 2016





This queen walked around New York for 2 hours, and talked to everybody that catcalled her. <3





*sings* It's gonna be alright with Gigi. [ ChrisFleming]









: ) [ sonny5ideuptv]





*Law and Order theme song intensifies* [ fkatwigs]









.... [ contentzone]













Face it - if you actually gave a shit about your dog, you'd buy it a golden necklace of its own face with diamond snot. [ eurimm]









Who is she and who is she? [ hauntedhallways]









This panda is facing off with a snow man, and the stakes have never been higher. [ guardian]













Srsly. [ nochillatall]









Neutral evil 4 life [ weirdwideweb]





Damn. [ bigkidproblems]









Somewhere in this .gif lies the true meaning of Christmas [ ChampagneManagement]





In conclusion: every "Christmas" in the 90210 Christmas episode. [ Cinefamily]





Happy Sunday and Merry Christmas!