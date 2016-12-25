It's that time of year again... [ richfofo]
That week between Christmas and New Years [ 2000ish]
Me. [ meangrandma420]
Leave her alone!!!!! [ contentzone]
Watching her combat harassment made my day. pic.twitter.com/n1e7NZaP7m
— ali (@wasgudakh) December 21, 2016
This queen walked around New York for 2 hours, and talked to everybody that catcalled her. <3
*sings* It's gonna be alright with Gigi. [ ChrisFleming]
: ) [ sonny5ideuptv]
*Law and Order theme song intensifies* [ fkatwigs]
.... [ contentzone]
Face it - if you actually gave a shit about your dog, you'd buy it a golden necklace of its own face with diamond snot. [ eurimm]
Who is she and who is she? [ hauntedhallways]
This panda is facing off with a snow man, and the stakes have never been higher. [ guardian]
Srsly. [ nochillatall]
Neutral evil 4 life [ weirdwideweb]
Damn. [ bigkidproblems]
Somewhere in this .gif lies the true meaning of Christmas [ ChampagneManagement]
In conclusion: every "Christmas" in the 90210 Christmas episode. [ Cinefamily]
Happy Sunday and Merry Christmas!