The Sundance Film Festival, which wrapped at the end of January, had a palpable sense of purpose this year. While it's been socially conscious since it's inception, the 2017 festival had a renewed and explicit sense of urgency. We sent photographer Albert Sanchez to shoot the stars, directors, and creative masterminds behind this year's slate of films, from Jenny Slate to Flying Lotus in his directorial debut to Jessica Williams to Derek Lam. Check them all out in the slideshow below.

Jessica Williams, from The Incredible Jessica James

LaKeith Stanfield, from The Incredible Jessica James

Tevi Gevinson, from Person to Person

Abbi Jacobson, from Person to Person

Director Flying Lotus of Kuso

Jemima Kirke from Refinery 29's Strangers

Adam Horovitz (left) from Golden Exits, and Bridget Everett (right) from Patti Cake$

Aisha Tyler

Gigi Gorgeous from This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous

Roxanne Shanté, inspiration for Roxanne Roxanne

Chanté Adams from Roxanne Roxanne

Jenny Slate from Landline

Bethann Hardison from Hold On

Fashion designer Derek Lam from Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower

Harris Dickinson from Beach Rats

Taboo from Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World

Allison Tolman, from Downward Dog

Nick Offerman, from Look and See

Edie Falco from Landline

Adam Pally (left) and Zoe Lister-Jones (right) from Band Aid

Sarain Carson-Fox, Viceland's RISE

Tyler Oakley

Scott Levin (left) and Dina Buno (right) from Dina

From left to right: Omono Okojie, Curtiss Cook Jr., writer/director/star Justin Chon, David So, and Simone Baker from Gook

Omono Okoji, from Gook

Jaime King, from Bitch

Writer/director Helene Hegemann (left) and Jasna Fritzi Bauer (right) of Axolotl Overkill

Mari Malek, from The Nile Hilton Incident

Florence Pugh, from Lady Macbeth

Danielle MacDonald from Patti Cake$

Cauã Reymond from Don't Swallow My Heart, Alligator Girl!

Matthew Gray Gubler from Newness

Damon Davis, co-director of Whose Streets?

Sabaah Folayan, co-director of Whose Streets?

Francis Lee, writer and director of God's Own Country

Amanda Kernell, writer and director of Sami Blood

Sarah Goldberg (left), actress, and Anu Valia (right), writer/director, of Lucia, Before and After

Kirsten Tan, writer and director of Pop Aye

Nakhané Toure from The Wound

Blanca Lewin (left) and Gabriela Arancibia (right) from Family Life

Tarik Saleh, writer and director of The Nile Hilton Incident

Emily Browning from Golden Exits

Cathy Moriarty from Patti Cake$

From left to right, from The Kalief Browder Story: Michael Gasparro, executive producer; Nick Sandow, executive producer; Jenner Furst, director; Julia Willoughby Nason, executive producer

Ernesto Contreras, director of I Dream in Another Language

Andrew Dosunmu, director of Where Is Kyra?

Joshua Wong from Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower

Menashe Lustig from Menashe

Eliza Hittman, writer and director of Beach Rats

Josh O'Connor from God's Own Country

Lily Baldwin (left) and Saschka Unseld (right), directors of Through You

Rachel Rossin, director of The Sky Is a Gap

This was the first year the festival had an over-arching, activist themes. Climate change was prominent, as represented by premieres including An Inconvenient Truth: The Sequel and Look and See (which examines US agriculture through the writings of Wendell Berry).

Kick-ass female filmmakers were in full-force at Sundance, both on the screen (including breakout performances by promising young actors like Danielle MacDonald of Patti Cake$ and Florence Pugh of Macbeth) and in the streets. The festival's first weekend featured the invigorating "March on Main," one of the hundreds of women's marches going on around the country. March leader Aisha Tyler and speaker Jessica Williams issued compelling calls to action for all festival attendees.

The second weekend also saw a demonstration against the Dakota Access Pipeline, famously attended by Shailene Woodley and Malia Obama. Native Americans were also well-represented on screen, from Viceland's "RISE" series on the DAPL protests and Rumble, the doc on Native American musicians featuring Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas, amongst others.

Festival award winners included docs concerning the differently-abled ("Dina") and starring refugees (Sudanese model/DJ/first-time actress Mari Malek of The Nile Hilton Incident). Overall, Sundance 2017 pointed towards a brighter, more-inclusive future for filmmaking, one that is open to a multiplicity of stories and points-of-view.

Photos by Albert Sanchez and Pedro Zalba

Coordination assistance by Nicole Dawson