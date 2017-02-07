The Sundance Film Festival, which wrapped at the end of January, had a palpable sense of purpose this year. While it's been socially conscious since it's inception, the 2017 festival had a renewed and explicit sense of urgency. We sent photographer Albert Sanchez to shoot the stars, directors, and creative masterminds behind this year's slate of films, from Jenny Slate to Flying Lotus in his directorial debut to Jessica Williams to Derek Lam. Check them all out in the slideshow below.

Previous Next Jessica Williams, from The Incredible Jessica James Previous Next LaKeith Stanfield, from The Incredible Jessica James Previous Next Tevi Gevinson, from Person to Person Previous Next Abbi Jacobson, from Person to Person Previous Next Director Flying Lotus of Kuso Previous Next Jemima Kirke from Refinery 29's Strangers Previous Next Adam Horovitz (left) from Golden Exits, and Bridget Everett (right) from Patti Cake$ Previous Next Aisha Tyler Previous Next Gigi Gorgeous from This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous Previous Next Roxanne Shanté, inspiration for Roxanne Roxanne Previous Next Chanté Adams from Roxanne Roxanne Previous Next Jenny Slate from Landline Previous Next Bethann Hardison from Hold On Previous Next Fashion designer Derek Lam from Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower Previous Next Harris Dickinson from Beach Rats Previous Next Taboo from Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World Previous Next Allison Tolman, from Downward Dog Previous Next Nick Offerman, from Look and See Previous Next Edie Falco from Landline Previous Next Adam Pally (left) and Zoe Lister-Jones (right) from Band Aid Previous Next Sarain Carson-Fox, Viceland's RISE Previous Next Tyler Oakley Previous Next Scott Levin (left) and Dina Buno (right) from Dina Previous Next From left to right: Omono Okojie, Curtiss Cook Jr., writer/director/star Justin Chon, David So, and Simone Baker from Gook Previous Next Omono Okoji, from Gook Previous Next Jaime King, from Bitch Previous Next Writer/director Helene Hegemann (left) and Jasna Fritzi Bauer (right) of Axolotl Overkill Previous Next Mari Malek, from The Nile Hilton Incident Previous Next Florence Pugh, from Lady Macbeth Previous Next Danielle MacDonald from Patti Cake$ Previous Next Cauã Reymond from Don't Swallow My Heart, Alligator Girl! Previous Next Matthew Gray Gubler from Newness Previous Next Damon Davis, co-director of Whose Streets? Previous Next Sabaah Folayan, co-director of Whose Streets? Previous Next Francis Lee, writer and director of God's Own Country Previous Next Amanda Kernell, writer and director of Sami Blood Previous Next Sarah Goldberg (left), actress, and Anu Valia (right), writer/director, of Lucia, Before and After Previous Next Kirsten Tan, writer and director of Pop Aye Previous Next Nakhané Toure from The Wound Previous Next Blanca Lewin (left) and Gabriela Arancibia (right) from Family Life Previous Next Tarik Saleh, writer and director of The Nile Hilton Incident Previous Next Emily Browning from Golden Exits Previous Next Cathy Moriarty from Patti Cake$ Previous Next From left to right, from The Kalief Browder Story: Michael Gasparro, executive producer; Nick Sandow, executive producer; Jenner Furst, director; Julia Willoughby Nason, executive producer Previous Next Ernesto Contreras, director of I Dream in Another Language Previous Next Andrew Dosunmu, director of Where Is Kyra? Previous Next Joshua Wong from Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower Previous Next Menashe Lustig from Menashe Previous Next Eliza Hittman, writer and director of Beach Rats Previous Next Josh O'Connor from God's Own Country Previous Next Lily Baldwin (left) and Saschka Unseld (right), directors of Through You Previous Next Rachel Rossin, director of The Sky Is a Gap

This was the first year the festival had an over-arching, activist themes. Climate change was prominent, as represented by premieres including An Inconvenient Truth: The Sequel and Look and See (which examines US agriculture through the writings of Wendell Berry).

Kick-ass female filmmakers were in full-force at Sundance, both on the screen (including breakout performances by promising young actors like Danielle MacDonald of Patti Cake$ and Florence Pugh of Macbeth) and in the streets. The festival's first weekend featured the invigorating "March on Main," one of the hundreds of women's marches going on around the country. March leader Aisha Tyler and speaker Jessica Williams issued compelling calls to action for all festival attendees.

The second weekend also saw a demonstration against the Dakota Access Pipeline, famously attended by Shailene Woodley and Malia Obama. Native Americans were also well-represented on screen, from Viceland's "RISE" series on the DAPL protests and Rumble, the doc on Native American musicians featuring Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas, amongst others.

Festival award winners included docs concerning the differently-abled ("Dina") and starring refugees (Sudanese model/DJ/first-time actress Mari Malek of The Nile Hilton Incident). Overall, Sundance 2017 pointed towards a brighter, more-inclusive future for filmmaking, one that is open to a multiplicity of stories and points-of-view.

Photos by Albert Sanchez and Pedro Zalba



Coordination assistance by Nicole Dawson