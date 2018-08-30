This article originally appeared in the second issue of MedMen's new quarterly magazine, Ember, created in collaboration with PAPER. MedMen is a California-based cannabis company and investment firm with properties spanning coast to coast.

The dog days of summer are in full throe, and while you may be feeling the pressure to wind down and prepare to hole up for the fall and winter, the spirit of summer adventure still calls to be taken full advantage of. Below, find the essentials you need to enjoy the last weeks of summer, whether you're picnicking at the park, headed back to the beach or blissing out at one last festival: