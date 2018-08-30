This article originally appeared in the second issue of MedMen's new quarterly magazine, Ember, created in collaboration with PAPER. MedMen is a California-based cannabis company and investment firm with properties spanning coast to coast.
The dog days of summer are in full throe, and while you may be feeling the pressure to wind down and prepare to hole up for the fall and winter, the spirit of summer adventure still calls to be taken full advantage of. Below, find the essentials you need to enjoy the last weeks of summer, whether you're picnicking at the park, headed back to the beach or blissing out at one last festival:
Picnic Picks
Pictured: Staud Moreau Bucket Bag; Marimekko Räsymatto Tray; Sur La Table Striped Napkins; GoodBites Edibles Classic CBD Macaroons
Concert Crucials
Pictured: ithinkso Simple Backpack; A.D.S.R. x Stampd Morgan 130 Sunglasses; Salt & Stone SPF 50 Sunscreen; Défoncé Chocolate Bar; Mohawk General Store National Park Handkerchief in Death Valley; Stampd x Zippo Impure Thoughts Lighter
Beach Bests
Pictured: Opening Ceremony Medium PVC Mesh Tote Bag; PLUS Sativa Gummies; Kin Slips Nice Dream Sublingual Strips; Komono Clement Pearl/Tortoise Sunglasses; CB2 x Fred Segal Striped Towel; Crate and Barrel Large Beach Ball; Habit Sparkling THC Soda
Photography: Sergiy Barchuk