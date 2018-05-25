Warmer weather has arrived, which means your finger is probably itching on the trigger to buy up your summer staples in bulk — only to be thrown out when the cold comes.

We're conditioned to buy a new "wardrobe" every time there's a shift in temperature, but if you can, slow down and instead invest in the timeless offerings of fashion's most exciting new talent. Not only will you be bucking fleeting trends in favor of season-less style (and ensuring long-lasting quality), but you'll be shifting the focus away from fast fashion. Besides, nothing keeps you cool like sustainability and supporting the little guy. Meet designers behind the hottest brands below.

All images supplied, splash courtesy of Line By K