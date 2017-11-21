The suburbs represent the idyllic dream of middle-class American family life--big houses, neatly kept lawns, space for kids to play and dogs to run. But behind every picture-perfect subdivision lurks a shadowy side. Photographer Erika Astrid brings out that secretive, darker side by juxtaposing latex and high fashion against cookie-cutter scenery. Who knows what darkness lurks in the hearts of housewives?

Photographer: Erika Astrid, www.erikaastrid.com

Model: Cassi @ MUSE

Hair: Evanie Frausto

Makeup: Anthony Tulve

Styling: Stina Campagna



