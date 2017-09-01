When two truly unnerving videos went up on The Knife's long-dormant Facebook page, we were very hopeful that our favorite Swedish freak-a-zoids were getting the band back together to make dance floors weird again in 2017. Alas, it doesn't look like The Knife will be coming out with new material any time soon, but they have given us a wonderful gift in the form of a concert film: Shaking The Habitual: Live From Terminal Five. The film was shot at one of The Knife's final shows before they disbanded in 2014, and it is being released as a DVD, and album and a photo book today. Luckily for those of us that haven't purchased a physical album since Obama's first term, the film is also streaming on Youtube and people, it is MUST SEE TV. There is an elaborate stage set, and 12 dancers in '70s jumpsuits and glitter makeup and weirdo choreography and some Fraggle Rock-looking instruments, and awkward gyrating and some of the most inventive electronic music ever heard before or since. It's like Stop Making Sense but... scarier! In a good way!

Watch Shaking The Habitual: Live From Terminal Five below, and let your freak flag fly...