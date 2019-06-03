Kylie Jenner's once-secret baby Stormi was hospitalized over the weekend after suffering an allergic reaction, the 21-year-old mom revealed on Instagram. Thankfully, she made a full recovery! Jenner is currently counting her blessings.

On her Instagram Story Jenner posted a video of the sun setting over her garden, saying she was feeling "blessed beyond words." She then explained that she'd "spent the day in hospital" with Stormi, who is now recovering at home. Father Travis Scott is currently touring Astroworld so likely wasn't present for the incident.

Nothing could be more terrifying for a new mom, and the scare clearly prompted Jenner to reflect on what's important in life. "Nothing else matters when these things happen," she wrote. "God bless all the moms with sick babies. I'm sending so much love and positive energy your way."

Parenting is hard, even when you're a billionaire beauty mogul! We're glad Stormi is okay.