Rapper Cardi B, America's regular degular shmegular sweetheart from the Bronx designed herself a brand new chain, and folks, it is something glorious to behold. This $60k marvel from the blingsmiths at Avianne Jewelers was a gift from her boyfriend Offset of Migos fame, to celebrate the success of her new single, "Bodak Yellow" (currently #4 on the iTunes charts, snaps to Cardi). The design is based on her ILY hand gesture, and clocks in at 20 karats, not including the 15 karat chain, and your #mcm could never.

Y'all...





You guys...





It may still be only the second most incredible chain in the Migos universe, but that's still pretty good, considering the first best chain in the Migos universe is also the best chain ever made.







Romance is alive and well in 2017, my friends.









Splash image via Instagram



[h/t TMZ]