While either René-Charles, Nelson or Eddy Angélil may have responded, "ew, mom, you're so embarrassing, no," at the sight of mama Dion breaking it down at his (or their) hockey game (quelle Canada!) we are coming back with a resounding "YES!" because Queen Céline continues to be a dream.



Look at this. Just look. Wow.

Outstretch your arms and clap along with her, please. We all need this.

Also, this little boy is all of us.

"What makes me most proud is to be a mother," Celine said in an interview earlier this year. "I have three magnificent kids, that through them, I see my husband and I have the strength today to keep dressing up."

Keep on keeping on, Céline, we are all so grateful.

