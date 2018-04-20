It's 4/20 and vape and smoke shops are probably very busy nationwide! Whether your psychedelics consumption is medical or recreational, we understand that people need to do what they have to do to stay afloat (literally) in these trying times. So, if you are someone who took today off or took a day trip (again, literally), fire these stoner-friendly jams up to help maximize your experience, and enjoy the journey.

Jhene Aiko and Rae Sremmurd's "Sativa" is probably the perfect thing to kick off this list, and it comes from her recent album Trip. It's all haze, atmosphere, sinuous bass, and Jhene's signature sensuality. The two harmonize nicely, extolling the virtues of a good high aligning mind, body, and body, if you catch our drift. We caught Jhene's and Rae's and are cruising along just fine, how 'bout you? Related | 11 Products Elevating the Cannabis Field

Everyone knows by now that 2013's Acid Rap was a breakthrough moment for Chicago's Finest, Chance the Rapper, establishing his reputation for fusing spiritual nuance with everyday experiences. "Lost," one of the mixtape's deep cuts, further solidifies this idea: featured artist Noname Gypsy raps "I bless myself inside your arms one day," while Chance intones "let's get lost." It's a getting-high cut that goes more toward getting lost in love rather than getting lost in space.

Everybody also knows that Bad Gal RiRi loves to spark up a fat blunt now and then. There are literally so many paparazzi-produced receipts of this fact if you look closely through the treasure trove of Google Images, it's incredible. It's not surprising then that her love of transportation, if you will, translates pretty effortlessly to the music she makes. 2016's genre-blurring ANTI was full of moments that alluded to and explicitly stated Ms. Fenty's desire to blaze, but "Same Ol' Mistakes," her funky, excellent cover of Tame Impala's spaced-out original, is more of a sky-high full out with feeling sort of vibe. Relax and let this wash over you for the next six-and-a-half minutes. You're welcome. Related | How Cannabis Became the New Normal

What can be said about this Honeymoon single from 2015 other than it is so great when Lana doesn't mince words? "High By the Beach" is one of the most iconic kiss-offs in recent memory. And it's refreshing to hear lines from the California-loving singer like "The truth is I never bought into your bullshit" intertwined with "All I wanna do is get high by the beach" over muddy trap-lite production. What makes this more iconic? Lana is reportedly sober (and has been for quite some time), so singing about a drug-fueled fantasy, makes this song all the more intriguing.

Frequent LDR collaborator and one of hip-hop's most charming artists, A$AP Rocky created one the ultimate stoner anthems with 2015's "L$D." It's a deliciously catchy and woozy production, one that we return to often for chopped-and-screwed sexy stripteases (what, you don't?) and for maximized nighttime chill. Maybe whenever you're done partaking in your drug of choice, you can cue this up for a most pleasant comedown.

Whatever you do today, keep it cute and be safe. Sorry to be mom, but no one likes a pile of slop, you know!