Two has long-since been considered better than one, an adage proven again by Loewe's latest campaign — a truly unforgettable Steven Meisel by Steven Meisel moment.

The Parisian label recruited Oscar Kindelan to front their Spring '19 menswear campaign, styling and making up the model to resemble Meisel, before having him shoot with the famous photographer himself. The final image, naturally titled Oscar as me, is intended to cheekily question the parameters of self-representation — how we, or if we can ever, project our true self.

The campaign also features British actor and Loewe Men's ambassador Josh O'Connor in bucket hat, ski goggle-esque eyewear and a striped sweater by the seaside. So far these two images, and a third announcing the smaller version of the brand's "Gate" bag (named the "Mini Gate"), is all we've seen of the Spring '19 Mens collection, so Loewe may have a few more tricks up their sleeve yet.

Check the campaign out, below.

Photos Courtesy of Loewe