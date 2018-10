Stella McCartney's tranquil color palette and effortless, flowing silhouettes brought much-needed serenity to the end of a frenetic fashion month. That sense of ease rubbed off on the show's models, including Kaia Gerber, Giselle Norman, Adut Akech, and Shanelle Nyasiase, who let loose backstage. Take a peak behind-the-scenes to see more of the mirthful cast, below.