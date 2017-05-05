Stefano Gabbana took the time to not-so-subtly call out Chanel for copying his pillar-heel shoe design, reposting a side-by-side image originally posted by a fan.

Interessante....❤❤❤ its just a repost ❤ #Repost @whodiditfirst ・・・ #WHODIDITFIRST @dolcegabbana or @chanelofficial ❔❔❔

A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on May 4, 2017 at 7:03am PDT

A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on May 4, 2017 at 7:03am PDT

"It's just a repost," he captioned it. Suuure.

The designer also took the time to apologize for copying a Vivienne Westwood design by making a "SEX" choker nearly identical to hers.

Okay it's true!!! We were stupid and ignorant when we did this!!! We say SORRY to the Genius #viviennewestwood as we pay much attention to her work!! ❤❤❤🙏🏻#Repost @whodiditfirst ・・・ #WHODIDITFIRST @viviennewestwoodofficial or @dolcegabbana ❔❔❔❔

A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on May 5, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on May 5, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

[h/t The Cut]