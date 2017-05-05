Stefano Gabbana took the time to not-so-subtly call out Chanel for copying his pillar-heel shoe design, reposting a side-by-side image originally posted by a fan.

"It's just a repost," he captioned it. Suuure.

The designer also took the time to apologize for copying a Vivienne Westwood design by making a "SEX" choker nearly identical to hers.

