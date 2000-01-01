Over the past decade, skate culture has infiltrated the world of luxury fashion, as young rebels demanded — and made a serious case for — designer looks with an edge. Since then, many brands have taken the anti-fashion styles of skate culture and reimagined them.
Neiman Marcus brings to life a campaign that merges the spirit of work-meets-play in collaboration with PAPER, positioning some of their luxury labels through a fresh, subversive lens. From casual Fendi prints, to elegant Armani blazers, this shoppable photoshoot showcases Neiman Marcus’ spring 2019 collection in a new light.
Keep scrolling to shop the looks that Cole, Boo, Olan, and Ben wear, while shredding the skatepark in the latest from Neiman Marcus.
Pair decorative prints with simple cuts like these pieces from Ferragamo and Fendi’s 2019 Mens’ collections for a vibe that’s just as composed as it is relaxed.
Scope luxurious takes on casual wear like these pieces by Kenzo, who spiff up shorts and t-shirts so you can unwind with style.
With sophisticated silver bands by David Yurman and sleek headphones by Shinola, there’s a vast range of sharp accessories for men this season that can leave you looking — and feeling — both casual and professional.