On the Edge of Luxury With Cole Sprouse, Boo Johnson, Ben Nordberg & Olan Prenatt

Over the past decade, skate culture has infiltrated the world of luxury fashion, as young rebels demanded — and made a serious case for — designer looks with an edge. Since then, many brands have taken the anti-fashion styles of skate culture and reimagined them.

Neiman Marcus brings to life a campaign that merges the spirit of work-meets-play in collaboration with PAPER, positioning some of their luxury labels through a fresh, subversive lens. From casual Fendi prints, to elegant Armani blazers, this shoppable photoshoot showcases Neiman Marcus’ spring 2019 collection in a new light.

Keep scrolling to shop the looks that Cole, Boo, Olan, and Ben wear, while shredding the skatepark in the latest from Neiman Marcus.