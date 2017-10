Dreamy songstress and voice-of-a-generation St. Vincent has turned her attention to society's ever-increasing desire for flawlessness in "Los Ageless," a obvious nod to the various LA MILFs who will no doubt be forever frozen to look the same age as their children. Who could she be referring to?

Watch the colorful visual below and look out for St. Vincent's new album MASSEDUCTION out October 13.