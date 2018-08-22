Back in February, Moncler creative director Remo Ruffini opened Milan Fashion Week with eight collaboration collections created for the Moncler Genius project. Designers including Valentino's Pierpaolo Picolli, Simone Rocha, and Kei Ninomiya (of the Comme des Garçons umbrella) reimagined the brand's performance-centric heritage as grand design statements. Ahead of the Moncler Genius's third product drop featuring pieces by British designer Craig Green, Montreal-based retailer SSENSE has recreated the set on which these designs first showed in Milan.

Displayed on mechanical sculptures by London-based design studio Isabel + Helen, Green's original designs combine his survivalist aesthetic and Moncler'scharacteristicluxe utility. These quilted, down garments made with tech-materials and covered in exposed stitching, are surrounded by similar, more saleable pieces (jackets, hoodies, trousers, and shirts) that range from $360 to $1,925.

The installation is open at SSENSE Montreal through September 10. You can shop menswear and womenswear by Craig Green on SSENSE.com, now.