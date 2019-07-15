After President Trump tweeted that a group of "'Progressive' Democratic Congresswomen" should "go back" to their countries, the four, non-white congresswomen he is believed to be referring to — New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar, Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib, and Massachusetts Representative Ayanna Pressley — responded to his bigoted statements via press conference, per NBC.

He then added, "Why don't they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how... it is done" — despite the fact that three of the four lawmakers were born in the United States, and all of them are American citizens.

Naturally, Trump's xenophobia was met with backlash online — incurring criticism via the hashtag #RacistPresident, as well as the condemnation of all four congresswomen, who pointed out the "racist" and "dangerous" nature of his ideology.

And though Trump doubled down on his statements following their responses, the four congresswomen went forward with a joint news conference to "respond to U.S. President Donald Trump's openly racist comments attacking the duly elected members of Congress" earlier today.

Labeling his abhorrent, "blatantly racist" assault on them as a distraction from the myriad of issues with his administration, Rep. Omar said, "This is the agenda of white nationalists, whether it is happening in chat rooms or happening in national TV. And now it's reached the White House garden."

Meanwhile, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said that she was "not surprised" by Trump's comments, especially given his on-going treatment of migrants. However, she also said that, "We don't leave the things we love," before adding, "we love all people in this country."

In response, Trump has continued to tweet hateful messages about the lawmakers, writing, "IF YOU ARE NOT HAPPY HERE, YOU CAN LEAVE!" before accusing them of being "anti-Israel" and "pro Al-Qaeda."