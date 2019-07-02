Fashion has officially stepped into a new era — one that possesses a refreshing freedom in gender expression, innovations in construction and technology, and some of the most incredible pushes forward that men's fashion has ever seen. Whether it's Feng Chen Wang and Louis Vuitton redefining menswear's interpretation of Camp or Y/Project and Sacai taking tailoring to new dimensions, explore the spring 2020 trends that bring your spring style into the future.

The Coat of the Century Are you a hazy floral Louis Vuitton raincoat or are you more of a lustrous embroidered Givenchy coat? Whatever your preference, a floor-length trench is a spring menswear must

Rick Owens

Where's My Super Suit? Honey, where's my super suit? Whether you're saving the day in a Y/Project titanium suit or wreaking havoc in a maleficent Moschino cape, menswear designers are creating incredible tailoring to suit any of your superpowers.

Camp Lives On Camp continues to have a major moment in menswear far after the Met Gala with magical kite installations at Louis Vuitton and super sculpted Thom Browne ensembles.

Louis Vuitton

Shine Bright Whether you're more for glitter suits at Saint Laurent or glam rock at Rick Owens, this spring is your time to shine.

Balmain

Old Town Robe Add a lavish new layer to your spring look with enchanted capes at Celine and sexy Chinese inspired robes at Dsquared2.

DSquared2

Worth a Thousand Words Leather embossed calligraphy at Berluti or web-searched silhouettes at Études prove just how much power is in your words.

Berluti

Silk Shirt Sensation Enjoy this season's silk shirt sensation as a Jacquemus button-down transports you to a classic french maison or while a Dsquared2 top takes you to an ancient Chinese dojo.

DSquared2

White Party Whether you're frolicking in the daisies with a Louis Vuitton harness or you're lounging on the sand in Saint Laurent satin, the white party is going wherever you take it.

Balmain

Jumpsuit The classic men's jumpsuit is going to another level with bold, boxy silhouettes at Juun. J and glossy studded ensembles at Balmain.

Balmain

Minty Fresh A peppermint-flavored Ferragamo suit or a spearmint-inspired Louis Vuitton windbreaker is all you need to keep your look as fresh as you teeth.

Kenzo

Denim on Denim ​Chlorine washed jeans at MSGM and Canadian tuxedos at Loewe are only the beginning of a menswear denim revolution.

Juun. J