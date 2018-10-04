The spring 2019 season is full of bold statements. Sexy looks from net dresses and body-skimming bike shorts to the illustrious little black dress balance out quirkier motifs and details like tie dye patterns, faces as prints, and acid wash denim. Burnt orange and ombré gradations make for fresh additions on classic silhouettes. For the glamour puss, there are ostrich feathers, billowy sleeves, and headscarves abound. More utility minded style mavens can look forward to paratrooper ensembles, ski goggle-esque shades, and giant bags for ample storage. See more of our favorite spring 2019 trends, below.

Net Results Sonia Rykiel

Animalistic Giambattista Valli

Facial Recognition Gucci

Jeckyll & Hyde Snow Xue Gao

Prints on Prints on Prints Paco Rabbane

Little Bow Peep J.W. Anderson

Paratrooper Emporio Armani

The Little Black Dress Esteban Cortazar

Ostrich Feathers No. 21

Crocheted Confections ​Chloé

Cargo Pants Byblos

Puffy Sleeves Marc Jacobs

Bike Shorts Mugler

Acid Wash Denim Proenza Schouler

Tie Dye MSGM

Ombré Effects Mary Katrantzou

Burnt Orange Aalto

Platform Sandals Nicholas Kirkwood

Going To The Chapel A.F. Vandevorst

Head Scarves Kate Spade

Carryalls Ports 1961

Ski Goggle Glasses Miu Miu

Chain Necklaces Off-White

Photos via Imaxtree (Featured Photo Simone Rocha spring 2019)