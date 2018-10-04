Fashion
The spring 2019 season is full of bold statements. Sexy looks from net dresses and body-skimming bike shorts to the illustrious little black dress balance out quirkier motifs and details like tie dye patterns, faces as prints, and acid wash denim. Burnt orange and ombré gradations make for fresh additions on classic silhouettes. For the glamour puss, there are ostrich feathers, billowy sleeves, and headscarves abound. More utility minded style mavens can look forward to paratrooper ensembles, ski goggle-esque shades, and giant bags for ample storage. See more of our favorite spring 2019 trends, below.

Net Results 

Sonia Rykiel

Animalistic 

Giambattista Valli

Facial Recognition

Gucci

Jeckyll & Hyde

Snow Xue Gao

Prints on Prints on Prints

Paco Rabbane

Little Bow Peep

J.W. Anderson

Paratrooper 

Emporio Armani

The Little Black Dress

Esteban Cortazar

Ostrich Feathers

No. 21

Crocheted Confections

​Chloé

Cargo Pants

Byblos

Puffy Sleeves

Marc Jacobs

Bike Shorts

Mugler

Acid Wash Denim

Proenza Schouler

Tie Dye

MSGM

Ombré Effects

Mary Katrantzou

Burnt Orange

Aalto

Platform Sandals

Nicholas Kirkwood

Going To The Chapel 

A.F. Vandevorst

Head Scarves

Kate Spade

Carryalls

Ports 1961

Ski Goggle Glasses

Miu Miu

Chain Necklaces

Off-White

Photos via Imaxtree (Featured Photo Simone Rocha spring 2019)

