The spring 2019 season is full of bold statements. Sexy looks from net dresses and body-skimming bike shorts to the illustrious little black dress balance out quirkier motifs and details like tie dye patterns, faces as prints, and acid wash denim. Burnt orange and ombré gradations make for fresh additions on classic silhouettes. For the glamour puss, there are ostrich feathers, billowy sleeves, and headscarves abound. More utility minded style mavens can look forward to paratrooper ensembles, ski goggle-esque shades, and giant bags for ample storage. See more of our favorite spring 2019 trends, below.
Photos via Imaxtree (Featured Photo Simone Rocha spring 2019)