Popularly known as Coachella's little poolside cousin, Splash House returned to Palm Springs once again this year for a weekend of fun baking in the sun. Thousands of swimsuit clad party-goers descended upon the festival, braving scorching 100+ degree heat to dance and cool off in the pool as artists like Justice, Armand Van Helden, Jai Wolf, and A-Trak soundtracked the weekend.

Set against the backdrop of Palm Springs' extensive selection of upscale resorts and hotels, Splash House attracted a wide variety of characters to its crowds. From the fashion-conscious influencer set to the costumed rave regulars who adorned balconies with pun-rife decorations, there was a little something for everyone to enjoy. After-hours attendees converged on the Palm Springs Air Museum to keep the party going with the deep house stylings of acts like Dusky, Shiba San, and Kidnap seemingly being blasted out of a vintage airplane's turbines on the tarmac.

Check out all of the fits, floaties, and fun from Splash House in the gallery, below: