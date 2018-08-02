Brooklyn-based duo, Spirit Twin, bring a holistic approach to making their personal brand of experimental electronic music.

Their latest song,"Evermore," arises out of their experiences with hallucinogenic mushrooms used for healing purposes. The band recounts their experience, "it allowed me to let go of my ego and experience interconnectedness with everything around me, bringing higher understanding of my purpose and identity," going on to say, "psychedelics are a powerful healing tool and they've help me work through trauma in a bigger way than any therapist I had ever been too." It's a mentality that hearkens back to the Woodstock era when artists like Jimi Hendrix, The Who, and Pink Floyd used LSD and mushrooms to open up their creative potential.

