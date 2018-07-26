The members of the Spice Girls have been playing with our hearts over the past year or so, perpetuating this will-they-won't-they reunion tour that's simultaneously promised as a definite and announced as an absolute never on the reg. And, while we'll definitely be sitting first row when (and if) it finally comes together, we're getting a little taste of nostalgia with their latest endeavor in the meantime. SpiceUp, a Spice Girls — centric exhibition — will be opening in London on July 28. And, whether you happen to live across the pond or simply like to frequent the British destination, it might be time to start thinking about booking a last-minute flight.

The exhibit boasts more than 7,000 pieces of Spice Girls memorabilia, which includes everything from their most iconic outfits to toys and dolls; concert tees and even the actual British flag-clad double-decker bus. With sections not only devoted to the band itself, there are also mentions and merchandise from the ladies' solo careers, giving a full-blown view of the fivesome to-date. In fact, the exhibit's website claims it as the biggest music exhibition ever.

The exhibit will be running from July 28 to August 20 at the Business Design Centre in London and you can pre-book tickets now, right here. And, while unofficial rumors are that it will then be moving to another location in Manchester, we have our fingers crossed for an American tour. Hey, if we can't get the actual Spice Girls (at least, not yet!), we'll definitely settle for our favorite fashion moments of the '90s — in the flesh.

Photo via Getty