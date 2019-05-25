Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
Politics
Opinion
Culture
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Shop
Subscribe

For the first time in seven years since they reunited to perform at the 2012 Olympics, the Spice Girls took the stage at Croke Park in Dublin on Friday night, kicking off their Spiceworld Reunion Tour.

Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Melanie Brown (Scary Spice) and Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) sang and dance to their greatest hits from their debut album Spice in 1996, including "Wannabe," "2 Become 1," and "Say You'll Be There." And, of course, they also performed bops "Spice Up Your Life," "The Lady is a Vamp" and "Viva Forever" all from their 1997 follow-up album Spiceworld after which the tour is named. Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) decided to opt out of the tour to focus on her fashion label.

CNN reports that over 70,000 fans were in attendance at the venue. And while it was a full house, according to some tweets from concert-goers, some audience members were leaving due to the terrible sound quality when the Spice Girls came on. According to user @amandacrabbe, "Sound was just awful! Couldn't hear them sing and the odd time the mic sound would spike and give feedback making it even worse! Lucky they've such iconic songs that we just got on with it!"

At the end of the night, Mel B took to her Instagram stories to address the sound issues. "Thank you for attending our show tonight in Dublin," she said. "We will see you in Cardiff and hopefully the vocals and sound will be much, much better... Pfft."

Still, most people focused on the positive and had a great time soaking up the glory of this much-needed reunion tour. Needless to say, many happy tears were shed.

Image via Getty

Subscribe to Get More