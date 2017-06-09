Lorde shared "Sober," a fantastic new track off of her new album, Melodrama, which further cements her status as one of the most original voices in pop. On "Sober," we follow Lorde through a wild night out as she sings about the insolent triumph of being young, beautiful, and feeling immortal. With driving drums, angelic choirs and bubbling brass, she perfectly captures the heroic feeling of riding a subway home after an amazing party, smiling to yourself even though you know the hangover is inevitable, and the consequences of every stupid thing you did will be waiting for you in the morning.

Melodrama comes out June 16th. Listen to "Sober" below...