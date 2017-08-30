Spencer Pratt Made a "Look What You Made Me Do" Spoof to Remind Everyone Who the Real Villain is
Spencer Pratt, The Hills' alum who we love, hate and love to hate, has taken on Taylor Swift, the country-turned-pop-star who attempted to rebrand herself as a villain and somehow still ended up the victim, and her new song "Look What You Made Me Do" — the ultimate anthem for anyone looking to cast blame elsewhere for their own bad behavior. C'est magnifique.
In the video Spencer dances around in various scenarios, mimicking Taylor's tea-sipping, stationary motorbike-riding and more. A very pregnant Heidi also makes multiple cameos, proving, if nothing else, Speidi has a lot of time on their hands. In one iconic scene, Pratt dances with an espresso in front of massive framed portraits of himself and Heidi. It's all iconic.
Watch below.
