Spencer Pratt, The Hills' alum who we love, hate and love to hate, has taken on Taylor Swift, the country-turned-pop-star who attempted to rebrand herself as a villain and somehow still ended up the victim, and her new song "Look What You Made Me Do" — the ultimate anthem for anyone looking to cast blame elsewhere for their own bad behavior. C'est magnifique.

In the video Spencer dances around in various scenarios, mimicking Taylor's tea-sipping, stationary motorbike-riding and more. A very pregnant Heidi also makes multiple cameos, proving, if nothing else, Speidi has a lot of time on their hands. In one iconic scene, Pratt dances with an espresso in front of massive framed portraits of himself and Heidi. It's all iconic.

Watch below.