In the type of photoshoot one only sees in one's dreams only to wake up to discover you fell asleep clicking through a Sports Illustrated slideshow and nothing is real, Kate Moss, Taraji P. Henson, JLo and more wear a little and are a whole lot in W's March 2017 issue.





Jessica Chastain and Donatella Versace also appear in the special collector's issue where the women discuss ageing in the entertainment industry. Moss, who is completely nude bar a sequin jacket, reveals she "doesn't like her body at all" which might have had something to do with her mother telling her she's not "that photogenic."



"From the beginning, photographers always got me to take my clothes off, even though I don't like my body at all. I just had to get comfortable with being naked."



Naked Kate Moss and Jennifer Lopez pose for W magazine - Daily Mail https://t.co/PfJuZUgJWK pic.twitter.com/wYUaBmzP6H — Jennifer Lopez News (@J_LopezNews) February 2, 2017

Taraji P. Henson, who looks unreal in black lacy lingerie, inspired a shout-out from badgal Ri herself, who credited her for her "intelligence", "beauty" and "talent".









Commenting on body image, JLo threw out some very real comments on the differences between men and women.



"Men in their 20s are very confident and cocky, and women are super-insecure. And then it flips: men get super-insecure, and women get comfortable in their own skin, in a way that makes them more beautiful.

"I never appreciated my body or my looks when I was in my 20s. Now I'm like, 'Look at me! Look at you!'"

Look at you indeed, JLo. Look at all of you.

Head over to W to see all the images and read Kate's full interview.