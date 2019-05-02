After a year-and-a-half, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have reportedly gotten married in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony.

According to E! News, the couple tied the knot after the 2019 BBMAs — where Jonas and his brothers performed for the first time since their reunion announcement.

Looks like Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are getting married!! pic.twitter.com/zSW17g5cHC — Myeisha Essex (@MyeishaEssex) May 2, 2019

And it looks like plenty of other celebs were in attendance for the low-key chapel wedding — complete with Elvis impersonator — as seen via Diplo's Instagram story. Other famous faces in attendance reportedly included the likes of Dan + Shay and Khalid. Not only that, but the outlet has confirmed that Jonas and Turner obtained a marriage license today. <a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

So looks like it's official! Congratulations to the newlyweds!