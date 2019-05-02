Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
Politics
Opinion
Culture
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Shop
Subscribe

After a year-and-a-half, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have reportedly gotten married in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony.

According to E! News, the couple tied the knot after the 2019 BBMAs — where Jonas and his brothers performed for the first time since their reunion announcement.

And it looks like plenty of other celebs were in attendance for the low-key chapel wedding — complete with Elvis impersonator — as seen via Diplo's Instagram story. Other famous faces in attendance reportedly included the likes of Dan + Shay and Khalid. Not only that, but the outlet has confirmed that Jonas and Turner obtained a marriage license today.

So looks like it's official! Congratulations to the newlyweds!

Photo via Getty

Subscribe to Get More