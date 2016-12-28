It's 10pm on a Tuesday, do you know where Drake and J.Lo are?

Well according to coordinated, joint postings on BOTH of their Instagram accounts, they're cuddling together by a fire wearing their "at home" diamonds in front of a mountain of calla lilies. There's been some chit chat over the last few weeks about a potential romance between Jenny from the block and Drakey from the 6, and this incredibly thirsty gesture certainly doesn't NOT make it look like they're hooking up. BUT, we all know that Drake is the king of fake relationships and prom-posal style stunts so... you be the judge:

Aaaaannnd....

((( Thought experiment: Imagine being co-parented by J. Lo, Marc Anthony, and Drake )))



