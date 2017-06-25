Baby Ghazi got the treat of her young life when Solange FaceTimed her this weekend.

Ghazi was caught by her photographer dad, Shawn Theodore, play-acting at a FaceTime call with Solange. He put an adorable video of it on Twitter where it quickly went viral.





lol my daughter is officially obsessed with @solangeknowles, she's pretending to FaceTime her here 😂 #funnybaby pic.twitter.com/70yCHVwFRm

— Shawn Theodore (@_xst) June 23, 2017

Solange saw it and quickly set up a real FaceTime with Ghazi.





omg heyyyy girl heyyy

bouta slide in your DM's so we can really FaceTime ❤️ https://t.co/yEtSWZWJYK

— solange knowles (@solangeknowles) June 23, 2017





Omg haha! She would go crazy if she FaceTimed with you. Thanks for shout out, I'll show her the tweet when she comes back home today!

— Shawn Theodore (@_xst) June 23, 2017





let's follow each other so we can make it happen❤️

— solange knowles (@solangeknowles) June 23, 2017

Needless to say, Solange and Ghazi got along famously.





Ok so, Ghazi is everything.

She sang to me, we did some deep breathing, and she waved goodbye with her feet.

My type of gal❤️ pic.twitter.com/n0fPURUSy8

— solange knowles (@solangeknowles) June 23, 2017

We're gonna say this is the most pure thing you're gonna see all weekend.



