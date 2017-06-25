Baby Ghazi got the treat of her young life when Solange FaceTimed her this weekend.

Ghazi was caught by her photographer dad, Shawn Theodore, play-acting at a FaceTime call with Solange. He put an adorable video of it on Twitter where it quickly went viral.


Solange saw it and quickly set up a real FaceTime with Ghazi.




Needless to say, Solange and Ghazi got along famously.


We're gonna say this is the most pure thing you're gonna see all weekend.