Solange Surprised a Young Fan with a Special FaceTime Sesh
Baby Ghazi got the treat of her young life when Solange FaceTimed her this weekend.
Ghazi was caught by her photographer dad, Shawn Theodore, play-acting at a FaceTime call with Solange. He put an adorable video of it on Twitter where it quickly went viral.
Solange saw it and quickly set up a real FaceTime with Ghazi.
Needless to say, Solange and Ghazi got along famously.
We're gonna say this is the most pure thing you're gonna see all weekend.
