Why is Instagram important for you both?

Parker: It's important to me because it was there for me whenever I had no friends in High School. I could always hop on Instagram and see a friend or a new connection in a different part of the world.

Fernando: Instagram for me has been something that I grew with. When I first got it, I used it just to share pictures of my friends. At that time, I didn't really feel like a sexual being at all. I must have been senior in High School. Sharing images of myself though helped me feel more comfortable with who I am. I started to work with my body - which I noticed was beginning to look more and more like a man, and decided to put women's clothing on it. I posed in ways men usually do not. I tuned into my Latino side and lived for my freckles, my tan and my curly hair. I began to notice myself as this form of exhibition. Instagram became a place for me to understand myself in queer and straight platforms.

Parker and Fernando wear clothes by Kenzo and Parker wears boots by Dr. Marten's