Earlier this month Snoop Dogg announced that he'd be releasing a new project, Make America Crip Again, and the eight track project is finally here. Snoop has been a vocal critic of America's least favorite president, and was shown firing a toy gun at a fake Donald Trump in a video for the remix of BADBADNOTGOOD's "Nightfall" back in March.

The project features previously released singles "M.A.C.A.," "3's Company" featuring O.T. Genesis and Chris Brown, and "Dis Finna Be a Breeze."

You can stream the project below:





[h/t Fader]