Liam "The Younger Hemsworth" Hemsworth celebrated his 27th birthday this weekend with tons of weed. And apparently Snoop Dogg was his hook up.

Miley Cyrus posted pictures of the party on Instagram. Snoop Dogg's cannabis outlet/business venture Merry Jane provided the gift bags.

Munchies were catered, the margaritas were infused with cannabis, and Liam showed up dressed as Buddy the Elf. His sister-in-law, Elsa Pataky shared pics of their monster of a pizza:





Thanks, Uncle Snoop.

