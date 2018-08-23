As tech fashion becomes more popular and synonymous with youth culture, shades of ugly-on-purpose pastels fade in and out of vogue.

It's almost like kids these days are trying to literally wear the washed-out color palette decorating clunky, slow-moving early-Internet HTML pages, while attempting to also break it with viral content, for the culture. Like, these are the colors of the hazmat suits the kids are wearing when surviving the apocalypse, which would surely happen if the Internet actually stopped working forever, but make it fashion.

So far, we've been treated to millennial pink, Gen Z yellow, Kermit green—Vogue literally called it "toxic green," further supporting our theory on the Internet as a bottomless vat of informational waste that we all add to every second! We see them first on runways, as if created in a lab or focus group, then Rihanna or Kim Kardashian wears them and everyone loses their minds, and then somehow, they are produced in factories with poor working conditions en masse to ultimately wind up on the clearance rack of your friendly neighborhood Forever 21. The anatomy of a trend, you're welcome.