Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show was groundbreaking in a lot of ways—the lingerie designs themselves, the diversity of the model casting, and the fact she stole the closing NYFW show from Marc Jacobs. The whole experience was so powerful that it apparently sent Fenty favorite Slick Woods into labor.

She and her bump have been fixtures at Fashion Week, and just prior to giving birth Slick was posing on a jungle-themed runway wearing pasties and looking, frankly, incredible. The 22-year-old model literally walked off said runway and into a hospital, where she promptly gave birth to a baby boy, according to TMZ.

Woods has reportedly named her first child Saphir. The father is her fellow model Adonis Bosso. She casually announced the pregnancy via Instagram back in July.

Is it weird to say that I'm jealous of this baby?

Photo via Getty