Slayyyter's super catchy club banger "Mine" finally gets a music video today, and it's a fitting one: she's in Vegas, baby, and going to the chapel.

The heiress to Britney's legacy cycles through plenty of sunset strip tropes in the clip, from hitchhiking Showgirls-style to partying with an Elvis impersonator. She kisses strangers, gets a tattoo, plays the slot machines, and wears a Madonna-esque wedding dress with pearls. Paired with stripper heels, obviously. We love.

It's a big week for the breaking pop princess: she's kicking off a mini tour tomorrow night that'll take her to New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Boston, St. Louis, and Washington, DC.

And "Mine" just got a wavy new remix by up-and-coming 20-year-old producer Umru, premiering with PAPER today. Listen below.