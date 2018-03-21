We know you've been waiting for a sheer one-arm, one-legged, pearl-splattered jumper to see you into summer, and Slashed By Tia is here to deliver. The breakout brand's seminal Paris Fashion Week-premiered collection has finally made its way Stateside, and it's everything we hoped for and more.

Related | Slashed By Tia Has Your Party Style (Partly) Covered

Helmed by Nigerian-born, London-raised, New York-based wunderkind Teni "Tia" Adeola, Slashed teamed up with Swarovski to provide the line with "a touch of elegance" — but it certainly didn't need the extra help. While the trademark ruffles are still a defining feature of Slashed's latest offering, Spring '18 is a departure from Adeola's previous work. Expanding on the styles that shimmied their way from every it-girl's radar in 2017 to the Grammy's stage with Rihanna‚ Adeola presents a more mature side of Slashed, incorporating alternative fabrics, increasingly tailored designs, and copious pearls. Though fear not, there's still just the right amount of slutty to leave your lover weak in the knees.

Related | Break the Rules: Rihanna

"As I turn 21 this year, I wanted to make pieces that not just for my target market but also a glamorous woman of any age," Adeola says. "I initially hoped to completely step away from the ruffles but I just couldn't as they mean so much to me — my reference point has always been and still is the Renaissance because there's just so much to unpack. I also went scuba diving for the first time and I don't think my perspective on color will ever be the same, all I could think about was incorporating it into my clothes (hence the pearls)."

Check out the collection, below, and get excited for warmer days.





Photography: Jason Rowe

Styling: Bianca Bailey

MUA: Sena Murahashi

Hair: Leah Reynold

Model: Li Yanan