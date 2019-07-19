Sky Ferreira Debuts New Song 'Descending'

Sky Ferreira debuted her new song, "Descending" — the second single off her forthcoming album, Masochism — during her set at Chicago's Pitchfork Music Festival.
And while the set was plagued with sound issues from the get-go, Ferreira continued to soldier through — following her cover of 'Til Tuesday's 2009 hit, "Voices Carry," with an announcement that she would be performing a new song that would be "coming out very soon."
Running late, in-ear monitor issues, hellish temperatures, and @skyferreira doesn't miss a single beat and looks nothing less than cool AF while doing so.#P4Kfest pic.twitter.com/DtRr7nAFPw— B.G.M. (@BGMLive) July 19, 2019
Sky Ferreira is performing a new song called “Descending” @ Pitchfork Fest— Sky Ferreira Updates (@SkyFUpdates) July 19, 2019
Ever the perfectionist though, Ferreira restarted the track a few times, before taking a break to perform "Everything Is Embarrassing," so that they could deal with the sound problem. However, judging from videos of the performance, "Descending" looked to be well worth the wait.
Check out a few clips from the performance, below.
Sky Ferreira debuts “Descending” off her new album at #Pitchfork 🔥 pic.twitter.com/E0Q0OxVGKA— Justin T. Moran (@JustinTMoran) July 19, 2019
SKY FERREIRA NEW SONG “DESCENDING” (feat. technical difficulties)!! Before starting she said “This one is dropping VERY soon” pic.twitter.com/Tar2Po4agK— FKA Blockhead (@fkablockhead) July 19, 2019
Photo via Getty