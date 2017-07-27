Skepta and Mick Jagger Unite for New Song "England Lost"
Depressingly cool Rolling Stones' frontman Mick Jagger and equally enviable British rapper Skepta have teamed up for new banger "England Lost."
After a photo emerged of the duo jamming in the studio together, fans immediately began speculating that a collab was on the horizon. Jagger explained in a press release that he always hoped to have a rapper on board, bless.
"Right from the off when I started writing 'England Lost,' I imagined having a British rapper on the track," Jagger said. "Skepta stepped in at a moment's notice and I just loved what he did."
Listen to and love the track below.Images via Getty
Comments (
)