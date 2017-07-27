Depressingly cool Rolling Stones' frontman Mick Jagger and equally enviable British rapper Skepta have teamed up for new banger "England Lost."

After a photo emerged of the duo jamming in the studio together, fans immediately began speculating that a collab was on the horizon. Jagger explained in a press release that he always hoped to have a rapper on board, bless.

"Right from the off when I started writing 'England Lost,' I imagined having a British rapper on the track," Jagger said. "Skepta stepped in at a moment's notice and I just loved what he did."

Listen to and love the track below.

Images via Getty