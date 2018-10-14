It's only been two days since Mary Bono has been named the interim president and chief executive officer of USA Gymnastics—the national governing body of gymnastics in the Unites States—and already she's made a controversial statement with a since-deleted tweet. Bono posted a photo of her using a black marker to cover up the Nike logo on a sneaker, with the caption, "Playing in a charity golf tournament raising money for our nation's Special Forces operators and their families." She continued, "Unfortunately had these shoes in my bag. Luckily I had a marker in my bag too...."

Renowned Olympic gymnast Simone Biles called Bono out on this, and retweeted with comment, "*mouth drop* don't worry, it's not like we needed a smarter usa gymnastics president or any sponsors or anything."

Mobility Acrobatics on Instagram: “Problems Continue At @usagym” Reports point out that this is the former Republican congresswoman's way of expressing her disapproval of Nike's Colin Kaepernick ad campaign. She later apologized for the tweet, saying "I regret the post and respect everyone's views & fundamental right to express them. This doesn't reflect how I will approach my position @USAGym." She promised, "I will do everything I can to help build, w/ the community, an open, safe & positive environment."

I regret the post and respect everyone’s views & fundamental right to express them. This doesn’t reflect how I will approach my position @USAGym I will do everything I can to help build, w/ the community, an open, safe & positive environment. — Mary Bono (@MaryBonoUSA) October 14, 2018 She then deleted the tweet, and explained, "I know the Tweet will live on but have taken it down to move the focus to all I hope to accomplish on behalf of a great sport & those who are dedicated to it."

Hey all, I know the Tweet will live on but have taken it down to move the focus to all I hope to accomplish on behalf of a great sport & those who are dedicated to it — Mary Bono (@MaryBonoUSA) October 14, 2018 Bono replaced former USA Gymnastics president Kerry Perry, who resigned after being criticized over the way she's handled sexual abuse allegations against former team doctor Larry Nassar. Among those allegedly molested by Nassar was Biles herself.