In honor of the late and great Carrie Fisher, fans have begun a petition asking Lucasfilm owner, Disney, to make Princess Leia an official Disney Princess™.

Following the legend's untimely death on December 27, a father of five daughters named Cody Christensen created a Change.org petition asking Disney CEO Bob Iger to add Leia to the lineup, citing the Star Wars star as a "really strong, positive, awesome role model for my girls."

"After the tragic lose of Carrie Fisher, we feel that it is only fitting for Disney to do away with the rule that an official Disney princess must be animated," the petition reads. "This would be a wonderful way to remember Carrie and a welcoming to one of Disney's new properties that is beloved by millions."

At press time, the petition has over 33,000 signatures -- add your's here.

[h/t Time]



