Australian singer-songwriter and pop powerhouse Sia is famously private, using wigs that cover her face and identity for years and evading ever-thirsty paparazzi. When she heard that someone had managed to snap a nude photo of her - and was going to sell it online - she turned the tables on them and posted the image herself.

She posted a blurry image of the back of her body to Twitter last night with the caption: "Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!"

The caption is a reference to the performer's first Christmas album, Everyday Is Christmas, out November 17.

