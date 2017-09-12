Last night's fashion week Beautiful People party at Dave & Buster's was a stage for serving intense lewks, with skeeball ramps replacing runways and arcade chic going wild. 7 for All Mankind collaborated with PAPER on the party, and their unique denim offerings were sported by several of the influencers and guests in attendance. Peep the slideshow below for a look at what the 7FAM crew was wearing and to find out where you can shop those looks.