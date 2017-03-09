Shia LaBoeuf, Rönko and Turner's anti-Trump art project, HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US has been bedeviled with Trump trolls and nazi-punching incidents since it went live at The Museum of The Moving Image New York City on Inauguration Day. The intention of the project was simply to have ordinary citizens to look into the webcam and say "he will not divide us," but the project drew so much conflict that the Museum of the Moving Image had to shut down the stream over safety concerns.

Then the project moved to a wall outside the El Rey theater in Albuquerque, New Mexico, but was shut down AGAIN after several days when shots were fired in the area.

Now, according to a statement on the project's website, the feed has gone live again from an unknown location. Because of these previous conflicts, the project is no longer participatory. It now just consists of a white flag, emblazoned with the words "he will not divide us."

See that flag flapping in all its glory here.