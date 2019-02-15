Shia LaBeouf has tweeted the phrase "THE WALKER ART CENTER IS PLATFORMING ANTISEMITISM" every day since February 6. The controversy he's referring to, located a few layers deep in the art world, won't be familiar to most.

It centers around LaBeouf's longtime collaborator, British artist Luke Turner, who's a member of the actor's art collective, LaBeouf, Rönkkö & Turner. The trio, formed in 2014, has become notorious for their viral performance art pieces like "#IAMSORRY," in which LaBeouf attended an awards show with a paper bag on his head reading, "I am not famous any more," and later donning it for a 6-day performance piece that involved crying in front of gallery visitors. They also made headlines in 2016 with "#TAKEMEANYWHERE," a film of the trio's month-long road trip during which they perpetually shared their coordinates so that anyone could pick them up and drive them wherever they wanted.

Their latest, and most fraught stunt was "#HEWILLNOTDIVIDEUS," a live-stream mounted on a wall of Queens' Museum of the Moving Image. Launching on the day of Trump's inauguration with help from Jaden Smith, passerby were invited to repeat the words "he will not divide us" into the camera. It was originally intended to run for the four years of Trump's term, but was shut down within a month and deemed a public safety hazard after a number of volatile incidents, including LaBeouf's arrest for assaulting a white supremacist at the site.

LaBeouf's recent tweets express support for Turner, who has accused the Walker Art Center, a Minnesota museum and gallery, of condoning anti-semitism. Turner voiced these allegations on Twitter, as well as in a longer online essay, which is currently the pinned post on LaBeouf's Twitter. Turner and LaBeouf are criticizing the museum's decision to publish a satirical essay by Benjamin Bratton, a professor of visual art at UC San Diego, on their design blog, The Gradient. The essay is a part of an end-of-year series called "2018 According To," which featured "the most noteworthy ideas, events, and objects of 2018 as witnessed by 24 artists around the globe." Other participants included well-known writers Claudia Rankine and Danez Smith. Not all entries were satirical.

One paragraph of Bratton's parody appears to mock Turner, and LaBeouf, Rönkkö & Turner's work using pseudonyms, under the sub-headline "MARK BOOKER COMES CLEAN." Mark Booker appears to be a caricature of Turner, while Dustin Diamond seems a stand in for LaBeouf. Read the the text of Bratton's essay in quesiton below via The Gradient:

Turner claims that "the Walker has given its platform to a piece that derides a racially-motivated hate crime, that insinuates that it never happened, and that mocks the victims."

The line in Bratton's essay which Turner and LaBeouf appear to be most concerned this one: "Unbeknownst to Booker, his gallery arranged to have some of the work 'stolen' to generate secondary publicity."

This line appears to satirize an incident that occurred in relation to He Will Not Divide Us. After the project was shut down at the Museum of Moving Image, it was relocated to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and then moved to Greenville, Tennessee. In March, a flag that read "He will not divide" us was stolen, and, according to The Tennessean, was replaced with a "Make America Great Again" ball cap and pro-Trump T-shirt being raised in its place. A group of pro-Trump members of the /pol/ ("politically incorrect") section of 4chan who are allegedly affiliated with neo-Nazi white supremacist group the Traditionalist Worker Party took credit for the theft online. LaBeouf and Turner are both Jewish.

Turner also claims that Bratton "pathologizes," "mocks" and "gaslights" the "anti-semitic targeting" he's faced, with Bratton's line "[Booker] posted that the work meant to demonstrate basically the worst aspects of MFA psychosis plus Targeted Individual Syndrome."

He also criticizes Bratton's satirization of his decision to boycott the Athens Biennial, citing organizers' decision to include artist who've supported or defended alt-right sentiments.

Finally, Turner claims Bratton has also "created a fake sockpuppet Twitter account '@Paul_SWC' to continue his harassment and gaslighting."