If you needed any further confirmation that Shayne Oliver is definitively fashion's darling of the minute, pop this one in your pipe: Diesel has tapped Oliver to design a capsule collection.

The time is ripe for Oliver to shimmy on every opportunity that comes his way, and we've already seen an excellent collection from Oliver for Helmut Lang after he initiated a hiatus from Hood By Air last year. Since Diesel hasn't replaced former creative director Nicola Formichetti after his recent exit, it makes sense they're tapping designers like Oliver to present one-off lines.

Related | MAC Collabs with Nicola Formichetti on Nicopanda Makeup



"This capsule is really the language of Renzo, the brand founder," Oliver revealed toWWD. "Refined razor-sharp denim aesthetics that devours the excesses of trendiness." Little is known about what the collection will entail, other than it will be made up of 10 looks and will reinterpret denim – something the label is famous for.

Rossi has branded the new recruitment plan as the "Red Tag Project," a three-part series that sees each designer create a capsule collection.

Image via Getty

